Ukrainian startup in Kyiv has created a wind turbine that provides electricity to two private…
Traditional wind turbines, which are across the world equipped with wind farms, it is very difficult to install near houses, says engineer Oleksandr pryymak. The main reason is that when the blades of these plants revolve, formed a whistling noise. By day, he is invisible, as it blends with the background noise of the streets, but at night clearly audible, and many people will disturb sleep. But the wind turbines created by a team of our start-up Sirocco Energy, work almost silently. So they can be put near houses. We have already received from US pre-orders for the purchase of two units. Now us customers are testing the parameters of the wind on the platforms on which they plan to submit our windmills. It will take them about a year.
“I was looking for the opportunity to bring your engineering idea and met the girl of investor who would become my wife”
— The creation of our unique windmill began with a pioneering idea that has crossed my mind a few years ago: I wanted to make a fence that would have generated electricity, — continues Alexander Priymak. — That is the same design should be a fence and a windmill. This should make it of special blades on hinges. The wind sets them in motion, which generates current. Such unusual windmills could be installed on the facades of houses.
Fence-the wind-I haven’t done, but the key engineering idea behind this project, embodied in an innovative wind turbine from dozens of blades.
— How did you manage to find the money for the project?
— It was a very bumpy ride. When did the idea of the fence-the windmill, I have lived in Lutsk. Worked on one of the enterprises, received a small salary. Asked about ten firms in the city to participate in the implementation of my project. Companies involved in outdoor advertising, offered to install on their billboards windmills of my design that they produced electricity for lighting billboards at night. At best I was offered: “Make the first installation in accordance with our wishes, and we’ll see how it works, and, maybe, become to order”. I don’t fit.
And still search for partners benefited: I learned about Lutsk designer Basil Plum, who built a wind generator traditional design. Met up with him. Basil told me a lot of important information about the wind turbines. Moreover, this talented person was allocated a place in his shop to I was to build a prototype of its wind turbine. The workshop is equipped with all necessary for work with metal. I was able to use them. Discussed with Basil every move to create a windmill. This helped to save a lot of time, money and avoid a number of technical errors.
I did the install and searched the Internet for information about possible investors. Came across the website of the organization Greencubator, founded by brothers Roman and Andriy Zinchenko, which helps in the implementation of projects in the field of “green” technologies. Signed up for her mailing list and soon received an invitation to Europe’s largest competition development aimed at environmental protection, Climatelaunchpad. Participation in this competition has played a major role in the fate of my project. I then met with the authors of many ecological projects. Fellowship with like-minded and passionate people is very inspiring.
My development took place in the national final. Help me to present it invited long-time friend of Taras Water. We with it together studied at first in technical College of Ternopil state technical University, and then in the University. By the time Taras had been doing business, well versed in marketing. At the national finals in Odessa, we brought a prototype of my wind turbine with a height of slightly less than one meter, showed it to the scene. The installation aroused a keen interest, we were asked a lot of questions. Although in the European final, she has not passed, the next day I met people who agreed to invest in my project.
Innovative wind turbine was tested on the roof of one of the office buildings in Kiev
What amount was it?
— For a start, about one thousand dollars. It so happened that the day after the national finals in Odessa was held the forum of technological projects Black Sea Summit. Greencubator got us free tickets to this exhibition. There I met Anna Bezborodova, co-founder of DIY Lab organization, which is engaged in support of startups. I’ll tell you that later she became my wife.
“The European Bank for reconstruction and development has allocated to our project grant in the amount of 27 thousand Euro”
— In Odessa, Anna explained to me that in a DIY Lab can come from its technical idea, — continues Alexander. — If it deserves attention, that you will get a thousand dollars to build the first prototype. And already on it the decision on further investment from Roman Kravchenko, who can devote to the realization of your ideas a few thousand dollars. Anna questioned me at length about the innovative windmill and a few days later announced that I will give a thousand dollars to build a better prototype. This allowed me two months in the shop at the Plum Basil to make advanced prototype, and I immediately took him to the exhibition on renewable energy, held in Kiev. The installation aroused a keen interest. Anna Bezborodova helped to communicate with visitors. She already had extensive experience in launching business projects in the negotiations. I was only an engineer. So help Ani was very important.
Taras Water we have created the startup for the implementation of the idea of my windmill. Soon, the third founder (co-founder) of a startup was Anna Bezborodova. She and Taras came to Lutsk with investor Roman Kravchenko, who has invested in the project a significant amount and thus became a co-owner of our company.
Alexander Priymak (right) mainly engaged in start-up engineering issues, and Anna Bezborodova and Taras Water marketing
I moved to Kiev, where he created the industrial design of the wind turbine. The engineering part of the project I was engaged, and Taras with Anna was looking for additional investment and potential customers, worked on the business strategy of our company, solve the issues of participation in exhibitions of environmental technologies…
It is important that we managed to obtain a grant from the European Bank of reconstruction and development in amount of 27 thousand euros. For this, we have used the services of the company, which is engaged in designing custom made various technical devices. So now we have a full set of technical documentation for the production of wind turbine.
— It can be placed on the roofs of buildings?
— An interesting question. The fact that we tested the installation on the roof of one of the office buildings in Kiev. Posted photos and video of the test online. But the final version is intended to install the wind turbine near buildings. However, potential consumers show interest in the opportunity to place it on the roof. So maybe we will return to this idea.
— How many years is your wind turbine?
— 20-25 years. At the same time in three or four years need to carry out technical inspection and replace worn parts — first of all rollers, through which the blades move along the guide rails.
— How much electricity can develop in your unit?
It depends on the wind speed, and it is constantly changing. But there is a rule: if, for example, on the needs of your home need two kilowatts of electricity, the wind turbine should be about three times more powerful. If this will be enough, you can increase the power of the wind turbine, increasing the sweeping area and the number of blades.
Photo with a startup page in Facebook
