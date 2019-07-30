Ukrainian Swede scored his first goal for Celtic in the Champions League

July 30, 2019
Украинец Швед забил дебютный гол за "Селтик" в Лиге Чемпионов

Marian Swede

Ukrainian footballer Marjan the Swede scored a goal in his debut match over Scottish Celtic in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. About it reports Radio Freedom.

The Ukrainian came on as a substitute in the second half in the match against Estonian “nõmme Kalju”, scored in the 93rd minute and set the final score – 0:2. The first game ended with the score 5:0 in favor of Celtic.

In the next round, the team, the Swede will play with Romanian “Cluzel”.

The Ukrainian moved from Karpaty Lviv to Celtic in January 2019, however, the second part of last season held in Lviv.

