Ukrainian Swede scored in his debut match in the Champions League (video)
22-year-old Ukrainian midfielder Marian Swede, in the summer replaced the Lviv “Karpaty” in the Scottish “Celtic”, made a successful debut for his new club.
The first official match for our compatriot for the Celtics came in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League against Estonia’s “nõmme Kalju”. Coming on as substitute in the 70th minute, Marian managed to differ a goal scored at the stadium “a Le Coq arena”, Tallinn On the third compensated minute the Swede picked up the ball on the line of the penalty area and struck a beautiful shot with his left foot — the ball flew exactly in the top corner of the goal.
In the end, Celtic won with the score 2:0 (in the first game “the Celts” has crushed on the home field of the rival — 5:0) and took place in the third qualifying round, where he will meet with Romanian CFR Cluj.
In another match with the participation of Ukrainian footballers “Ferencvaros” under the leadership of Sergei Rebrov and Igor Haratinik, Alexander Zubkov and Daniel Ignatenko played away draw with Malta “Valletta” (1:1), and thanks to the home victory (3:1) has passed on, where they will play against Dinamo Zagreb.
Photo of FC “Celtic”
