Ukrainian synchronized swimmers won the historic “gold” at the world Cup (photos)
Ukrainian girls won gold medals in synchronized swimming at the world Championships in aquatics, which takes place in Gwangju (South Korea).
Our athletes triumphal in the new discipline included in the program only with the world Cup this year, halite. This two-minute exercise at least four types of obligatory acrobatic elements, which is attended by teams from ten synchronized swimmers.
Members of our team included Anastasia Savchuk, Elizabeth Yakhno, Marina and Vlad Alexeyev, Marina Yana, Alina Shinkarenko, Ekaterina Reznik, Alexander Kovalenko, Veronica Grishko, Valery Aprelev (spare — Mar Fedin and Darya Korneeva). The performance of the Ukrainian girls, the judges praised the high score 94,500, which was enough to leave behind the rivals from Italy (91,733) and Spain (91,333).
Note that this is the historical “gold” for Ukraine — previously our girls at the time of independence the country has ever won the award of the higher test at the world Championships in synchronized swimming.
We will add that this is the second medal of our synchronised swimming team at this world Cup. .
Photo FINA
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter