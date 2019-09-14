Ukrainian team at the European championship in volleyball suffered a humiliating defeat against the Netherlands
Ukrainian men’s team in volleyball played their second match in the final tournament of the European championship, which takes place from 12 to 29 September in France, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands.
After the first since 1997 the European Championships, produced the match with the Czech Republic (3:1), the wards of the Latvian specialist of Ugis Krastins humiliating way lost in Rotterdam the home team the Dutch— 0:3 (26:28, 27:29, 21:25), but still the chances of an exit in 1/8 final. In the first and second batches of “yellow-blue” had a real chance to win, but failed to convert a set of bolas at the score of 25:24 in their favour (and in the first set and 26:25).
On Saturday, September 14, in group D there was also a match Estonia — Montenegro— 0:3 (23:25, 28:30, 23:25).
The results of previously played matches in the group: Estonia — Poland — 1:3 Netherlands — Spain — 3:0.
Standings:
1. The Netherlands — 6 points (2 matches; sets — 6:0);
2. Poland— 3 (1; 3:1);
3. Montenegro— 3 (2; 3:3);
4. Ukraine— 3 (2; 3:4);
5. Czech Republic— 0 (1; 1:3);
6. Estonia— 0 (2; 1:6).
Recall that in the group stage of the world Cup 2019 national team of Ukraine will play with Montenegro (16 September at 18:00), Estonia (18 September at 18:00) and Poland (19 September at 19:00). All matches with participation of “yellow-Blues” live will show the channel “NTU”. In the 1/8 finals of the world championship will be the four best teams from each group.
Photo eurovolley.cev.eu
