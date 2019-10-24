Ukrainian team climbed 3 positions in the updated FIFA ranking
The National Team Of Ukraine
FIFA on its official website published a new rating of national teams.
Ukrainian national team has risen on three positions and now occupies 22nd place.
The most significant upward trend demonstrated by the Russian team, which moved up 5 positions and occupies the 37th place.
The rating continues to be led by Belgium. In the top teams of France and Brazil.
Rival Ukrainian UEFA Euro 2020 – the Portugal national team fell to sixth place, behind Uruguay. Serbia is 33rd, Luxembourg – ‘ 96, and Lithuania is the 132nd.
Recall that the wards of Andrey Shevchenko, the tour before the end of the group stage of Euro 2020, has secured first place in group B.
Following the match our national team will play on 17 November against Serbia.
The FIFA rankings:
- Belgium – 1755 points
- France – 1726
- Brazil – 1715
- England – 1651
- Uruguay – 1642
- Portugal – 1632
- Croatia – 1631
- Spain – 1625
- Argentina – 1617
- Colombia – 1615
…
- 22 UKRAINE – 1536
- 33 Serbia – 1485
- 96 Monaco – 1248
- 132 Lithuania – 1086