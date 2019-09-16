Ukrainian team got the second victory at the European championship in volleyball
Ukrainian men’s team in volleyball played their third match in the final tournament of the European championship, which takes place from 12 to 29 September in France, Slovenia, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Having one day of rest after a pair of games in which our boys beat the Czech Republic (3:1) and gave the tournament hosts the Netherlands (0:3), wards of state Krastins met with Montenegro. After losing the first set, “yellow-blue” had spirit, and in brilliant style broke the resistance in the three subsequent batches— 3:1 (19:25, 25:18, 25:15, 25:19).
The results of previously played matches in the group: Estonia — Poland — 1:3, the Netherlands — Montenegro with 3:0 Estonia — Montenegro — 0:3, the Netherlands — Poland — 0:3 Czech Republic — Estonia — 3:0.
Standings:
1. Poland — 6 points (2 matches; sets — 6:1);
2. Netherlands— 6 (3; 6:3);
3. Ukraine— 6 (3; 5:5);
4. Czech Republic— 3 (2; 4:3);
5. Montenegro— 3 (3; 4:5);
6. Estonia— 0 (3; 1:9).
Also on Monday, September 16, will be played the match Poland — Czech Republic.
Recall that in the group stage of the world Cup 2019 national team of Ukraine will play against Estonia (18 September at 18:00) and Poland (19 September at 19:00). All matches with participation of “yellow-blue” in live will show the channel “NTU”. In the 1/8 finals of the world championship will play the four best teams from each group — thus, with two wins and wards of state krastiņš virtually secured access to the playoffs.
