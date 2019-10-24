Ukrainian thanksgiving and Halloween in the Soviet style: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (25-27 October)
What: street food
When: Friday, October 25, from 17:00.
Where: Off the Grid (2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco) 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco 94123
Read more: The biggest street fair in San Francisco takes place every Friday until the end of October. It offers a lot of food trucks in food from different parts of the world — from Italian pizza to Filipino dessert.
To set the mood of the evening will be invited of a group of musicians and DJs.
Also visitors can enjoy a craft beer and other beverages.
Cost: Free.
What: Free film screening
When: Friday, October 25, from 17:00.
Where: Mission Moto Harley-Davidson 3146 Mission Street San Francisco, 94110
Read more: the last Friday of Every month in Mission Moto Harley-Davidson will host free film screenings. In addition, all visitors can enjoy free popcorn and hot dogs for the film. All you need to bring is a blanket or a picnic blanket.
Cost: Free.
What: a Concert of Russian string Quartet
When: Friday, October 25, from 19:30.
Where: The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, 1750 29th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
More info: the String Quartet Rimsky-Korsakov composed of four graduates of the prestigious St. Petersburg Conservatory.
String Quartet Rimsky-Korsakov from St Petersburg returns to San Francisco is another exciting program. The Quartet will be joined by guest artist mezzo-soprano Sally porter Munro.
Cost: $15-20.
What: a Night of Russian karaoke
When: Friday, October 25, from 20:00.
Where: Neck Of The Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Details: This evening will be dedicated to Halloween, so you can come in scary themed costumes or to prepare in advance a song that you can fulfill this “spooky” evening.
Guests can perform the most incendiary hits in the Russian language. In good company is never boring.
Cost: $10.
What: Russian party for Halloween
When: Friday, October 25, from 22:00.
Where: VERSO 1525 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: It’s an incredible party, with the spooky decorations and themed food. Since this is a costume party, all guests must come in their best costumes.
To set the mood of the evening will be DJ ESSENCE and DJ POLLUX.
Cost: $10.
What: a picnic for Halloween for Russian
When: Saturday, October 26 from 11:00.
Where: Golden Gate Park Pioneer Log Cabin Picnic Area, 7th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Wear your best costumes and come for a picnic to celebrate Halloween. Everyone can bring food, drinks and everything you need for grilling.
In addition, there is a lot of fun music and entertainment.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian thanksgiving
When: Saturday, October 26 from 12:00.
Where: Carmichael Park, 5750 Grant Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
Read more: In celebration of the Ukrainian Day of thanksgiving — a prayer of gratitude for prosperity, peaceful sky and all of God’s blessing, performances by a brass band, an ensemble of Bandura-players of famous musicians and poets of the city and the surrounding area, choir of the Ukrainian churches.
In addition everyone can take part in prayer for peace and blessings in Ukraine, and meet with friends or make new acquaintances.
All visitors can enjoy tasty Ukrainian treats, and children will be free play area.
Cost: Free.
What: Party for Halloween in the Soviet style
When: Saturday, October 26, from 21:00.
Where: Rum & Sugar, 823 Geary St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Read more: What could be worse than the past? That is why the Halloween party in the Soviet style promises to be unforgettable. Wear costumes in the style of the Soviet Union and come to have fun.
In addition to entertainment, guests also have an exhibition where each area for visitors to see Lenin, and this will only get worse.
The price of the ticket included meals, 1 cocktail, tour of 33 Soviet posters and a lot of Soviet music.
Cost: $15.
What: Master class on DIY for Halloween
When: Sunday, October 27, from 11:00.
Where: PaintBox Kids Art Studio, Treat Ave between 17th and 18th Street
More info: This master class is designed for children, but if parents want to participate, they can stay. Children will be able to make various Halloween decorations and then decorate your room or house.
Materials are included in the ticket price, but space is limited so registration is required — click here.
Cost: $10-15.
What: Charity event ‘Do good’
When: Sunday, October 27, from 11:00.
Where: St. Michaels Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 345 7th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: Charity event aimed at helping children who lost parents in the war, as well as poor families with many children in Ukraine.
With required: new or easily-used baby items (clothes, shoes), grooming products, products for school (backpacks, pens, markers, pencils), games and soft toys, delicious gifts.
Clothing size: from birth to adolescent (also adult clothing small size).
Cost: Free.
