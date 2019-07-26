Ukrainian top model boasted a gorgeous figure in swimsuit (photo)
Ukrainian supermodel Alina Baikova shared with fans on the page in Instagram pics, which is made on the southern coast of France, known as the “Cote d’azur”.
As always, Baikova poses in the original two-piece, showing off slender and toned figure.
“Feelingthe #StTropezvibe” (in my free translation — “Feeling the spirit of Saint-Tropez”) — she signed the photo. Judging by the location of the post, Alina is indeed near the famous restaurant Club 55 in Saint-Tropez in the South of France.
Followers of Alina reacted to the publication.
“Amazing”, “Wonderful spirit”, “looking good”, “Swimsuit great colors, Back only strings?” — they write.
We will remind, Alina Baikova one of the most successful women in the world modeling industry. Starting his career at age 22, she won each of the fashion capitals. This top model in their interviews often admits that she’s a girl from a very poor family, who started her career as a waitress in a café. And only faith in their own strength helped her to become model of world level.
“I believe in fate. If something happens, it’s not just so”, she said in an interview with the fashion publication.
While Alina is willing to share with the fans of spicy images — because she really has no reason to be ashamed of your body.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ukrainian beauty Alina Baikova helped in Cannes to collect 15 million dollars at the gala party of the international Foundation of AIDS amfAR.
