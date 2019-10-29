Ukrainian top politicians turned into comic book characters: network blew up fun photos
October 29, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The network has presented the Ukrainian top politicians in the form of comic heroes.
Pictures posted on the Internet.
They were made using the neural network Bubble Face, which turns photos of people in pictures from comic books. Such an experiment has decided to hold over the politicians of Ukraine.
Pictures of the publication “Facts”
Bubble Face – a filter that operates on the basis of neural networks, and photos are drawn. The idea is not new, but now users have the opportunity to feel like a hero comic. To do this, simply turn on the camera or load a picture from gallery. Like all apps with artificial intelligence, Bubble Face works perfectly.