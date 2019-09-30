“Ukrainian”: trump began extensive preparations to repel the threat of impeachment
After a scandal in the US because the published report of U.S. intelligence on the alleged actions of the President of trump that threaten the national interests of the country, advisers of the White house have begun a broad strategy to respond to the threat of impeachment.
About it reports NBC, citing its own sources.
In the property trump to recognize that a coordinated legal, political and public response is needed to help the President to avoid impeachment.
“The acting head of the White house Mick Mulvany and the legal counsel of the White house, Pat Cipollone will present to the President an action plan rapid response, it may happen as early as Monday”, — is spoken in the message.
The publication writes that it’s unclear who will lead the strategy of resistance. One of the possible contenders called the White house spokesman Stephen Groves, who had already advised the administration to trump concerning the investigation of spectracolor Muller.
Recall that in the United States last week has worsened the political situation because of the publication of details of a telephone conversation between the presidents of the trump Zelensky, on 25 July, which supposedly trump put pressure on the Ukrainian leader, demanding to initiate an investigation against Joe Biden.
As reported by “FACTS”, personal lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani, whose name is also mentioned in the complaint a CIA agent, threatened to submit his evidence of the intervention of Ukraine in the American presidential election in 2016.
