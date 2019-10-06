“Ukrainian”: trump called “scapegoat” shot down his controversial conversation with Zelensky
The initiator of the scandalous telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, which forced American politicians to talk about the impeachment of the President, became the Minister of energy Rick Perry, who was present at the inauguration Zelensky. This was stated by trump in the House of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
According to the American President, he agreed to a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart only at the urging of Rick Perry.
“Few people know that I didn’t even want to call. The only reason I called this request Rick. Something about the plant for the liquefaction of natural gas”, — quotes the trump portal.
Speaking about the head of the US Department of energy, according to Axios, the White house added: “More (information) on this subject will appear in the next few days.”
Trump allegedly again called your call is impeccable and stressed that he did nothing wrong during the interview.
Media suggest that the President is seeking to distance itself from responsibility for a telephone conversation or to translate it into Perry, who, according to the publication, intends to leave his post in November.
Note that Perry attended the inauguration Zelensky in Kiev is Vice-President Mike Pence and visited Kiev in July of this year.
According to the publication Politico, the Minister of energy of the USA Rick Perry has invited President Vladimir Zelensky to enter into the composition of the Board NAK “Naftogaz” of Americans. Among the candidates for the Board were the heads of energy companies from Texas.
The publication notes that thus the US government was proposed to fight corruption in Ukraine.
Recall, the conversation with trump Zelensky gave rise to representatives of the US Democratic party to blame the current US President is that he is trying to put pressure on Kiev with the purpose of obtaining personal political gain. The scandal has resulted in the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the Trump.
Telephone conversation with trump and Zelensky also cost the resignation of the special envoy of the US State Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker, after which he visited the questioning in Congress.
