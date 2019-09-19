Ukrainian TV channels at 7 years late with the transition to HD
The 1+1 TV channel today announced the beginning of broadcasting in HD-format. The first show of the channel in high definition will be able to see the subscribers “Home television” from “Kyivstar”. And just because the first operator signed a contract for the supply of content for 2020. All other subscribers cable operators and IPTV providers will receive a high quality picture later.
I must say that “pros” only Ukrainian media group, which announced the translation of its channels in HD format. Earlier UBR.ua wrote that the new technologies in 2020 will be available to viewers StarLightMedia (channels ICTV, STB, New channel, M1, M2). But with the transition to HD our media specialists are strongly tightened.
According to media expert Alexander Glushchenko, to develop “high quality” Ukraine has taken at least five to seven years later than the rest of the world. And now the planet is already testing the technology 8K. While its “predecessor”, 4K is more modern compared to HD.
In addition, said Glushchenko-the upgrade to HD coincides with the transition of the Ukrainian television market in the paid model, even from the satellite for viewing Ukrainian content next year will have to pay.
Open access in Ukraine will remain the only digital terrestrial TV (T2). As stipulated by license agreements. Here, however, to see your favorite channels in HD Ukrainians just can’t. They will get only technologically obsolete image format SD 4:3.