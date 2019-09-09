Ukrainian TV presenter told how he suffered burns during the summer holidays
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Vyacheslav Solomka shared the story about how he received serious burns during the summer vacation, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to clutch.
The situation got out of control and the young man was forced to go to the doctors.
“One day my mother went to rest in Turkey, and I was burned very badly. Here on the first day of what is called Dorval how bad the soap. Summon my mother, she purchased the mattress. And I laid down on this mattress and the floor of the day it sailed, laying back her up. I got so badly burned on the back of the legs and back that night did not help any ointments, cream, cream. Had to call an ambulance because I had a high fever. I got a high concentration of panthenol and given antipyretic drugs, which brought down my temperature. I have even on the left shoulder there is a spot, think it’s a birthmark, and it is the burn marks that I got during summer holidays”, — told about the sad experience of the Glory of Straws.