Ukrainian TV series became a sensation in Poland
Only during the first week of the series was watched by more than a million people.
Quite fresh, but already the acclaimed Ukrainian TV series “Fortress” became a sensation in Poland just a week after its release, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
Directed by a team of STB TV channel episode soap drama “Fortress” topped the television charts Polish television after the company TVP1 acquired the rights to the film in Poland and translated it for their citizens.
According to the resource only during the first week of the show, it has audience of 1.23 million viewers in Poland, and with the release of each new episode, the number of fans of the series only grows. The first series looked of 1.01 million viewers, and at the time of the latter at the moment among fans of film came 2.28 million poles.
Later the rights to broadcast the Ukrainian melodrama has acquired Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Slovenia and Croatia.
Note, the first season which was broadcast on STB TV-channel, arbitrary real sensation among viewers. First and foremost, the audience won exciting plot and very believable scenery. As it became known, the second season will be released this fall. The first series is scheduled for the second of September. It is reported that the second season will consist of 24 episodes.
It should tell you about the main theme of the series. The plot revolves around a girl, 18-year-old orphan Catherine Verbitskaya, which is faced with various difficulties while staying on the territory of Ukraine when it was part of the Russian Empire. The series shows the hardships of life serfs at the time.