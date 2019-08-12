Ukrainian TV series “Fortress” hits record hits in Poland
In Poland, the Ukrainian series “Fortress” is a huge success. According to the Polish website Wirtualne Media, for the first week of the show the audience melodrama made up 1.23 million viewers. And for the second week of the “Fortress” look of 1.79 million people. And the last series of the first season I watched of 2.28 million viewers.
Polish newspaper Dziennik Zachodni writes that the success of the “Fortress” is that these series seem poles were mostly of Turkish origin.
The newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza said the beautiful costumes and the geographic locations shown in the drama.
Drama also became the best series Mar among Ukrainian TV channels for the last 6 years. The second season of “Fortress” will start September 1.
The TV series “Fortress”: the story
The events of the TV series takes place in the XIX century in Nezhin.
Fortress Katerina Verbitskaya — the property of a wealthy landowner Nijinsky Chervinsky. However, the girl does not look like a peasant. She has impeccable manners, she learned several foreign languages, plays the piano and paints. All because it brought her godmother the wife Chervinsky. The heroine of the series “Fortress” unwittingly is on the verge of two worlds: nobility and intellectuals on the one hand, and deprived of liberty of the serfs, transformed by the Russian authorities on material property, on the other. The poor girl is in love with a nobleman, Alex Kosach, but this feeling she has no right. Chervinsky extremely dissatisfied and forbids her to even think about the handsome man. For the sake of love and freedom the land will have to endure the death of loved ones, not to lose yourself in the panic of a popular uprising, and escape from a dangerous maniac, to preserve his honor, wandering in the web of the Kiev brothels.