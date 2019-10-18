“Ukrainian”: U.S. energy Secretary resigns
The scandal associated with the conversation of presidents Vladimir Zelensky and Donald trump, resulting in the impeachment of the head of the White house, continues. Thursday, October 17, Minister of energy of the USA Rick Perry said he will retire.
President Donald trump has confirmed to journalists his resignation, reports Associated Press.
Recall, trump called Perry the initiator of the scandalous telephone conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. The Minister was allegedly a key figure in the history of the attempts of the President of trump to push the Ukrainian officials to the investigation against the son of his political rival Joe Biden — hunter Biden.
