Ukrainian Vysotina has set a unique world record (video)
Yaroslav Maguchy
Ukrainian Yaroslav Vysotina Maguchy with result 2 meter took 3rd place at the seventh stage of the Diamond League in Eugene (USA).
While Yaroslav established a unique achievement, she became the youngest jumper in history to lift the height of 2 meters.
Above Maguchy in Eugene showed the result of only the Russian Maria Laicane (2,04), and the American Vashti Cunningham, who showed a similar result with the Ukrainian, but spent fewer attempts.
Also in the sector competed another Ukrainian – Julia Levchenko, she with an index of 1.95 meters, took fourth place.
Recall that Yaroslav with a score of 1.96 m. won “gold” on the stage of the Diamond League in Doha. She became the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the history of the Diamond League.
In addition, Maguchy is the winner of the III summer youth Olympic games, which were held last year in Buenos Aires.
The record of Ukraine in the jump height belongs to the Inga Babakova – 2.05 m. in addition to Babakova and Maguchy mark of 2.00 m was subjected to only four Ukrainian women – Yuliya Levchenko, the Stepin Vita, Vita Palamar and Irina Mikhalchenko.