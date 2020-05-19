Ukrainian wife the former head coach of “Shakhtar” explained the decision to move to Rome
Paulo Fonseca and Catherine Ostroushko
The wife of the main coach of “Roma” Paulo Fonseca Catherine Ostroushko told about the details of decision-making about the care of the Portuguese coach of Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
“We made the decision to move to Rome together. It was difficult, but I thought a change of scenery will make us happier, and I still think so. If I had to leave Ukraine, I would chose Rome. For me it’s the perfect city”, – quotes Ostroushko La Roma 24.
“We are all arranged in Ukraine. Paulo has achieved success, I had a job I loved. But I realized that my husband needs a new trial. He had to take the next step. When the call from Roma, our son barely born, and we just moved into a new house. The decision was made very quickly, I didn’t even have time to unpack”, – said Ukrainian.
Recall that at the time of acquaintance with the Now Ostroushko was the head of the press service of the President of Donetsk club Rinat Akhmetov.
In March last year in their family a son was born.