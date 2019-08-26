Ukrainian women’s team in volleyball in the struggle lost to two-time Champions of Europe
Ukraine’s national team volleyball lost in the third match in the final tournament of the European Championships, held in four countries — Poland, Hungary, Turkey and Slovakia.
Wards of Gary Egiazarov after the defeats from Belgium and Italy, where the “yellow-blue” failed to take a single set, our compatriot, met with the hosts of the tournament — a two-time European Champions Poland.
In the first game our girls have managed to battle to the eminent opponent and shock the audience gathered at the 13-strong “Atlas Arena” in Lodz, winning it. Apparently frightened by his own swagger, Ukrainian women are actually outright lost in the second. The third and fourth sets were in the competition, but unfortunately ended in favor of Polish girls — final score 3:1 in their favor (20:25, 25:11, 25:22, 25:15).
In another match of group b, which was held on August 26, the Italian team beat Belgium — 3:0.
Position of commands: 1. Italy — 9 points (3 matches); 2. Poland — 9 (3); 3. Belgium — 6 (3); 4. Slovenia — 3 (3); 5. Ukraine — 0 (3); 6. Portugal — 0 (3).
Recall that at a stage of group tournament the national team of Ukraine will play two more matches, against Slovenia (August 28) and Portugal (29 August), the results of which will decide the fate of vouchers in the playoffs.
Photo cev. eu
