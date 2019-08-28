Ukrainian women’s team lost the “match for life” at the European championship in volleyball
Ukraine’s national team volleyball lost the fourth match in the European championship on volleyball which passes in four countries — Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey.
Our girls, who are in group b, whose matches takes the Polish Lodz, met with Slovenia. This fight was regarded as “play for life”, because only the winner could expect in the future to qualify for the playoffs. Recall that in the 1/8 finals from each group will play the four teams.
Though Ukrainian and was considered to be from experts favorites of the match, but the match was formed not in their favor. In each of the sets was a struggle for every point, and eventually, the confrontation ended in favor of Slovenian players— 2:3 (25:22, 21:25, 25:18, 21:25, 8:15). Thus, an unpleasant series of defeats on the European forums for the national team of Ukraine has continued, and now comprises over 20 matches.
Other matches in group b, which took place on August 27-28, brought the following results: Portugal — Belgium — 1:3, Italy — Slovenia — 3:0, Belgium — Poland — 3:2.
Position of commands: 1. Italy — 12 points (4 matches); 2. Belgium — 11 (5); 3. Poland — 10 (4); 4. Slovenia — 6 (5); 5. Ukraine — 0 (4); 6. Portugal — 0 (4).
Recall that the final match in the group stage, which will be the last at the European championship, the national team of Ukraine will hold on August 29, when he will meet with Portugal.
