Ukrainian women’s team lost the second match in the Eurobasket-2019 (photo)
Friday, 28 June, the Ukraine national team played their second game of the women’s European championship in basketball, which takes place in Latvia and Serbia. Opponents of our girls were the national team of Latvia.
Both teams lost first matches in the tournament, so the victory in this match was extremely important for the struggle for an exit in the playoffs (note that, according to regulations, the group winners will fight in the quarterfinals, the teams that took second and third places go to the 1/8 finals). Unfortunately, the team of Goran Bošković are unable to cope with the hosts of the tournament, who were supported by a full house at the Arena Riga, the capital of the country, giving — 74:82.
Note that the second match in a row the most productive in the composition of our team was Alina Yagupov, who scored 28 points, but the Latvian team was the most accurate Elina Diakoulaki, the assets of which 33 points.
Our compatriots are unable to restrain the leader of the national team of Latvia Diakoulaki (No. 7)
Despite two defeats, the team of Goran Bošković has chances to qualify from the group in the 1/8 finals — for this we need to beat the team of great Britain in the final match in the group, which will be held on Sunday, June 30.
