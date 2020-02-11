Ukrainian women’s team tennis learned opponent in the playoffs of the fed Cup
February 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
London hosted the draw for the play-off round of the Federation Cup on tennis.
The results of the draw the national team of Ukraine in rivals team Japan. Note that the host will be “Country of the Rising Sun”.
The matches round of the playoffs will be held on 17-18 April.
The winner in February 2021 will play in qualifying for the Final of the Federation Cup, the loser falls into the First group of Euro-African zone.