Ukrainian women’s team won the first 16 years of the victory at the European championship in volleyball
The national team of Ukraine in volleyball finished their performance in the finals of the European championship on volleyball which passes in four countries — Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey.
Having lost all chances to qualify for the playoffs, in Lodz on 13 th “Atlas Arena” met the main losers of the group In Ukraine and Portugal. In the end, the so-called “battle of the worst” turned out to be stronger players Gary Egiazarov— 3:0 (25:22, 25:15, 25:19).
Note that our compatriots were able to break the unpleasant streak of 20 games without a win in the final tournaments of the European Championships. A no, and consolation amid overall poor performance in the tournament — the “yellow-blue” went to Poland with the goal to reach the playoffs, which failed.
The position of teams in group b are as follows: 1. Italy — 12 points (4 matches), 2. Belgium — 11 (5), 3. Poland — 10 (4), 4. Slovenia — 5 (5), 5. Ukraine — 4 (5), 6. Portugal — 0 (5). The final match of the group stage will be played on Thursday, August 29 meeting Poland and Italy.
having lost chances of an exit in the playoffs.
