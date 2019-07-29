Ukrainian won the “silver” of the championship of Europe on Cycling

Ukrainian Yana Belomoina won the silver medal, held in Czech Brno the European mountain bike Championships.

26-year-old Belomoina behind champion Jolanda Neff 2 minutes and 52 seconds. Third place went to the representative of Germany Elizabeth Brandao (+3,05 seconds).

Note that Belomoina this is the second medal of the Championships. Recall that in 2017, Ukrainian became the champion.

