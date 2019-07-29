Ukrainian won the “silver” of the championship of Europe on Cycling
July 29, 2019
Ukrainian Yana Belomoina won the silver medal, held in Czech Brno the European mountain bike Championships.
26-year-old Belomoina behind champion Jolanda Neff 2 minutes and 52 seconds. Third place went to the representative of Germany Elizabeth Brandao (+3,05 seconds).
Note that Belomoina this is the second medal of the Championships. Recall that in 2017, Ukrainian became the champion.
