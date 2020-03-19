Ukrainian world champion in rhythmic gymnastics showed miracles of stretch marks in a supermarket (video)

March 19, 2020

Украинская чемпионка мира по художественной гимнастике продемонстрировала чудеса растяжки в супермаркете (видео)

Anna Rizatdinova

Ukrainian gymnast, bronze medalist of Olympic games-2016 in Rio de Janeiro, world champion-2013 in exercise with a Hoop, a multiple winner of world and European Championships and the summer Universiade Anna Rizatdinova updated her Instagram account a video in which showed improvisation in the training process in one of the capital’s supermarkets.

