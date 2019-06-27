Ukrainian wrestlers won three medals at the European games (photo)
After the wrestler Alexander Kazanevski, who yesterday won a bronze medal at the European games in the weight category up to 125 kg, and three of his colleagues on Thursday, June 27, filled up a moneybox of our team medals test.
First, Gor Hovhannisyan won bronze in the category up to 65 kg. 24-year-old melitopolis confidently defeated the Turk Kilicalipasa (11:0) and Italian Mansour (10:0), and then in the semifinals lost on additional indicators (core score 4:4) the three-times world champion Aliyev from Azerbaijan. In the consolation final for our athlete was stronger Frangulyan of Armenia (8:2).
Gor Oganesyan
Chance to win “gold” in the category up to 53 kg, was in Lviv resident Julia Halwagi (pictured in the header), which on the way to the final defeated the Spaniard Rueda Flores (10:0), the Hungarian dénes (10:2) and the Russian Orshush (7:4). In the final our compatriot lost to Sweden’s Sofia Mattsson. The first period Julia failed, conceding in the account 0:6, but the second has held much better, but to win, unfortunately, could not — the final score was 4:6 in favor of scandinavi.
Finally, another bronze dignity award in the category up to 68 kg won Alla Cherkasova. 30-year-old world and European champion in the tournament beat Italian Yes Col (10:0) and the pole of Viscek (12:2), but in the semi-finals suffered a humiliating defeat by the Russians Bratchikova (2:4). In the match for third place from Lvov, leaving no chance Fransson from Sweden (6:2).
Alla Cherkasova
Another Ukrainian Murase Mchedlidze in the category up to 97 kg lost in a duel for “bronze” Georgian Elizbar Odikadze (0:5).
