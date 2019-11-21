Ukrainian Yastremsky will coach the eminent instructor (photo)
One of the best tennis players of Ukraine from Odessa Dayana Yastremsky, occupying 22nd place in the world women’s rankings, has started cooperation with the world famous tennis coach Sasha Bazhin.
“I am very pleased to share with you the news that in the season 2020 I enter with a new coach Sasha Bazhin! I’m very, very pleased and I am very glad that we start our cooperation, it will be very interesting and impressive work. I’m sure he will help me to achieve my ambitions. Really looking forward to the beginning of our season preparations, and is confident that we will succeed!” — wrote the athlete on his page in Facebook.
35-year-old Bazhin known fact that before you begin your coaching career, for eight years was a sparring partner of one of the best tennis players in the world American Serena Williams.
Sasha Bazhin with Serena Williams
Then Sasha brought the former first racket of the world the Japanese Naomi Osaka to win at the US Open in 2018 and the open championship of Australia-2019, and 2018, the German specialist was named the Women’s tennis Association (WTA) as the best coach of the year.
The German coach brought Naomi Osaka to win at the US Open and the Open championship of Australia
.
