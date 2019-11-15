Ukrainian “youth team” in a crazy match lost at Arena Lviv Denmark (video)
On Friday, November 15, the youth team of Ukraine, previously conceded to Finns (0:2) and Romania (0:3), and also defeated Malta (4:0), held another match of the qualifying round of Euro 2021. The presence at the Arena Lviv 17 (!) thousands of fans coach Ruslan rotan fought with their peers from Denmark.
Ukraine (U21) — Denmark (U21) — 2:3
Ukraine (U21): Bilyk, Cooper, Popov, Cannabis (Supryaga, 79), Alibekov (Czech, 46), Vantukh, Stetsko (Topalov, 64), Shaparenko (Buleza, 75), Kornienko, Lednev (South Tsitaishvili, 64), Rusin.
Goals: Rusin (63), Tsitaishvili (73) — Olsen (5, 24, 59).
Unfortunately, in the opening match mistake made by the defender of Shakhtar of the Cooper, and the attacking midfielder Italian “Bologna” Olsen cool beat our goalkeeper Bilyk melee — 0:1. Less than 20 minutes, and the 7th room of the Danes accurate long-range shot doubled the visitors ‘ advantage before the break had some great chances to extend their lead.
The end of the first 45 minutes and the second half our guys played much more active, and in the 51st minute after hitting Rusina guest was only saved by the post. But soon the hope of the “yellow-blue” to the rescue, it seemed that finally killed chic “shot” is still the same Olsen who scored a hat-trick.
Only now, after 0:3 in our leaped pride. First, the team effort she pulled one goal. Then Tsitaishvili earned a penalty kick, a red card for Beha and put the ball in the net after a shot Shaparenko with 11-meter mark was parried by the goalkeeper of Danes. But, unfortunately, to realise numerical advantage and to save the game in the remaining time the Ukrainian team failed.
In another match in group 8 Romania home defeated Finland 4:1.
Position of commands: 1. Denmark — 12 points (4 matches); 2. Romania — 9 (4); 3. Finland — 7 (4); 4. Ukraine — 3 (4); 5. Northern Ireland — 2 (4); 6. Malta — 1 (3).
Note that on 19 November in Baku the Ukrainian “Junior” will hold a friendly match with the national team of Azerbaijan.
Recall that directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups, and one pass play in the playoffs the top four teams placing in the groups second place.
Photo ffu.ua
