Ukrainian “youth team” in the match of UEFA Euro 2021 defeated Malta: the video of the match
On Tuesday, September 10, the youth team of Ukraine, unsuccessfully launched in the UEFA Euro 2021, celebrated the first success in the tournament. At “Slavutich Arena” in Kiev coach Ruslan rotan defeated Malta in the first qualifying match took a draw at the stadium of Northern Ireland (0:0).
Ukraine (U21) — Malta (U21) — 4:0
Ukraine: Bilyk, Milovanov, Dubinchuk, Bulls, Alibekov (Was Boboglo, 52), Czech, Lednev (Mudrik, 77), Shaparenko (Meek, 53), Topalov (Tsitaishvili, 52), Cebarco, Ruthenian (Kozhushko, 68).
Goals: Topalov (17), Rusin (21), Lednev (40), Of Tsitaishvili (83).
For the match against the islanders mentor our “youth” compared to the match against the Finns released in the six new players: instead of the injured Cooper (concussion) and Kornienko, as well as Cannabis, Kozak, Bulary and Sicana from the first minute on the field came Milovanov, Dubinchuk, Bykov, Czech, Lednev and Ruthenian.
“Yellow-Blues” after the launch failure, this time not to postpone the solution of the problem on the back burner and after the first time conducted in the account 3:0. First, after a clever free kick a player of the second team of Shakhtar Topalov chic with a shot from the penalty area line put the home team ahead, soon trehhodovka Cheberko — Topalov — Rusin ended in a goal forward “Dawn” in empty gate, and shortly before the break his “gun” discharged another player of Zorya, whose contract belongs to the “Dynamo”, Lednev. By the way, Rusin in the last six games for the club and the juniors earned on the system “goal + pass” six points (four goals and two assists).
In the second half the “yellow-blue” slowed down some, but still the efforts of Dynamo Tsitaishvili scored another goal and brought the matter to a confident victory.
In other matches of the day’s play in the group 8 recorded the following results: Finland — Northern Ireland — 1:1, Denmark — Romania — 2:1.
Position of commands: 1. Finland — 4 points (2 matches); 2. Ukraine — 3 (2); 3. Denmark — 3 (1); 4. Northern Ireland — 2 (2); 5. Malta — 1 (2); 6. Romania — 0 (1).
His next fight selection, our “Junior” will hold on October 10 at the stadium “Ilie of Oana” against their peers from Romania.
Recall that directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups, and one pass play in the playoffs the top four teams placing in the groups second place.
By the way, before the game against Malta players and coaches of our “youth” visited the Zaporizhzhya regional center of social-psychological rehabilitation of children coming to the kids with gifts.
Photo ffu.ua
