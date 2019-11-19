Ukrainian “youth team” took a draw with nine men from Azerbaijan
On Tuesday, November 19, the youth national team of Ukraine on football, which started poorly in the qualifying tournament of Euro 2021 (the defeat of Finland — 0:2, from Romania — 0:3 from Denmark, 2:3, and a win against Malta with 4:0) on 6-thousand stadium “Dalga arena” in Baku played a friendly game with their peers from Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan (U21) — Ukraine (U21) — 1:1
Ukraine: Kucheruk (Neshcheret, 46), Vantukh, Priests, Bulls, Kornienko, Czech, Kravchuk, Nazarenko (Lednev, 85), Shaparenko, Buleca (Supryaga, 68), Rusin.
Goals: The Kokcha (48) — Ruthenian (65).
On 45+2 minutes deleted Kravchuk, and on 90+4 minutes- Shaparenko (both — Ukraine).
On the day of the match between the trust Milan Obradovic (Serbian well known to our fans for playing for Metalist Kharkiv) and Ruslan rotan marks 45 years of the goalkeeping coach of “yellow-blue”, the former goalkeeper of “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Vitaly Rewa. So our guys had an extra incentive to fight for the victory.
Unfortunately, due to diseases and injuries of Ukrainian “youth team”, which transited through Istanbul on my way from Lviv to Baku on 11 o’clock, in the capital of Azerbaijan could not help a Hemp, Cebarco, Tsitaishvili and Topalov.
In the first half wards rotan dominated possession, but failed to convert some good scoring chances. Moreover, just before the whistle for the break, the midfielder of Olympique de Marseille Kravchuk theatrically fell in the penalty area and the referee showed the second Ukrainian player in the match yellow card.
Ten Ukrainian team conceded a goal early in the second half, when after a mistake the defense of the Kokcha from the left flank into the penalty area and shot accurately into the near corner of the goal. To honor our children, they do not throw white goods, and in the 65th minute after blow of the forward of “Dawn” Rusina from outside the penalty area and the rebound from the defender the ball flew into the net gate of the home team — 1:1. In the stoppage time after a scuffle in midfield in the second game, the yellow card was awarded to Dynamo Shaparenko, Ukraine finished the match with nine men.
Their next qualifying match for the European championship our juniors will hold on March 27 away against Malta.
The position of teams in the 8th qualifying group for Euro 2021: 1. Denmark — 12 points (4 matches); 2. Romania — 9 (4); 3. Finland — 7 (5); 4. Ukraine — 3 (4); 5. Northern Ireland — 2 (4); 6. Malta — 1 (3).
Recall that directly to the final stage in the UEFA European under-2021 will the winners of the nine groups, and one pass play in the playoffs the top four teams placing in the groups second place.
