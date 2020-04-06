Ukrainian Zozulya purchased equipment for hospital in Albacete
Roman Zozulya
Striker Roman Zozulya has acquired equipment for the General hospital in Albacete, according to Radio Marca Albacete CLM.
Local Ukrainian forward of the same football club donated a special bed for intensive care units.
Earlier it was reported that the cuckoo is the highest paid player in Albacete. Ukrainian earns about 500 thousand euros per year.
Zozulya stands for “Albacete” from 2017. This season, the 30-year-old striker has played 28 games for the Spanish team, scored three goals and one successful transmission.
Albacete is on the 19th place in Segunda, just 1 point from the relegation zone.
The Spanish League is suspended due to a pandemic coronavirus.
Spain is one of the largest hotbeds of the spread of coronavirus in the world. According to worldometers on the whole territory of the country recorded more than 135 thousand infections COVID-19, died 13 055 people.