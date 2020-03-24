Ukrainians 76% reduced purchases of jewelry and 61% — clothes and shoes — these PrivatBank
In the shops, whose activities were limited to a period of quarantine, significantly decreased the volumes of cashless sales over the last week. In particular, in the jewelry by 76%, in clothing stores and Shoe — 61%, and in beauty — 51%.
This is evidenced by PrivatBank, published on Tuesday, March 24.
As noted, acquiring the volume in cafes and restaurants also decreased by about 48%, the appliance stores and home goods 38%, and at filling stations by 17%.
In a press-service of the Bank added that for the period of quarantine PrivatBank will not be assessed a fee for the use of POS terminals to merchants that had gone into quarantine.
Earlier Oschadbank is temporarily canceled the monthly fee for the use of POS terminals for micro, small and medium business, suspended its activities for a period of quarantine.