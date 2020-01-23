Ukrainians agree on a salary “in envelopes”
Work officially, but part of the wages to obtain “envelope” agree more than half of employees in Ukraine (59,8%). This is evidenced by the data of the poll.
At the same time among the unemployed only 46,0% agree on the salary “in envelope”.
razumkov.org.ua
Among employees there is no consolidated opinion about what the option of receiving wages is more attractive. The respondents ‘ answers distributed almost evenly between alternatives “a higher salary plus informally “envelope” — 28%; “low salary, but it all paid official” — 22%;”, depending on how big it is “unofficial” part of the salary” — 29%.
razumkov.org.ua
A study of the Razumkov Center 6-11 September 2019 among 2 018 respondents throughout Ukraine with the exception of territories occupied by Russia. Theoretical error of selection — 2,3%.