Ukrainians began to issue new aid to children
In accordance with the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of April 22, 2020 No. 329 assistance to children physical persons-entrepreneurs, who work on the simplified system of the taxation and refer to 1 and 2 groups of single tax payers.
About it reports a press-the centre the Ministry of social policy, reports “Hvil”.
“The benefit is granted for a period of quarantine established by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine from March 11, 2020 No. 211 “On preventing the spread in Ukraine of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2″ — with the amendments made by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of April 2, 2020 No. 255, and for one month from the date of its cancellation by one of the parents for each child until they reach 10 years of age…”, — stated in the message Department.
So, the payment for children under 6 years will be $ 1799 UAH, and for children from 6 to 10 years — 2218 hryvnia. The benefit is granted per child and is paid once a month.
The right to receive the benefits for children are citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and persons without citizenship, which parents, guardians and child legally residing in the territory of Ukraine, who pay a single tax for 2019 or for all months of the year 2019 after registration.
The list of required documents:
- the statement consists of personal data of the applicant, data on children and data for transfer of funds;
- scanned copy of certificate from the PFC on the payment of ERUs (form OK-7);
- scanned copy of birth certificate of the child (children);
- scanned copy of the document certifying the residence on the territory of Ukraine (for foreigners);
- scanned copy of decision of the district administration, Executive bodies city, district in city (in the case of a) Council, village Council of the United territorial community or the court to establish custody (in the case of child custody).
According to preliminary estimates, this assistance the children receive 300 000 PE, in which about 400,000 children.
In the Ministry warned that to obtain the financial assistance you need to have a digital signature.
Assistance for children is assigned from the month of application for a period of quarantine and one month after its completion.