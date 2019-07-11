Ukrainians can check online how the business pays a flat tax
According to research company Оpendatabot in Ukraine, single tax is paid 174 297 of the companies (15%) and 1.3 million sole traders(70%).
This is stated on the website Оpendatabot.
And the largest number of FLP is second group of single tax payers – 581 thousand entrepreneurs (up 44.5%).
Infographics Оpendatabot
The largest number of companies on a common system of taxation does:
- operations with real estate (14%).
- wholesale trade (7.8 per cent),
- agriculture (7.5 per cent)
- activities in the field of law and accounting services (5.7 per cent).
Infographics Оpendatabot
Yak to track the status of single tax payer:
- Add Оpendatabot in the messenger.
- Enter the name or code of the company or tax number.
- Find out whether the company pays a single tax.