Ukrainians can check online how the business pays a flat tax

According to research company Оpendatabot in Ukraine, single tax is paid 174 297 of the companies (15%) and 1.3 million sole traders(70%).

This is stated on the website Оpendatabot.

And the largest number of FLP is second group of single tax payers – 581 thousand entrepreneurs (up 44.5%).

Infographics Оpendatabot

The largest number of companies on a common system of taxation does:

  • operations with real estate (14%).
  • wholesale trade (7.8 per cent),
  • agriculture (7.5 per cent)
  • activities in the field of law and accounting services (5.7 per cent).

Infographics Оpendatabot

Yak to track the status of single tax payer:

  • Add Оpendatabot in the messenger.
  • Enter the name or code of the company or tax number.
  • Find out whether the company pays a single tax.
