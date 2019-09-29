Ukrainians counted the wages: who gets the 100 thousand
In Ukraine, wages are rising every month by 2-3%, almost all employees and in all regions. The largest increase in 2019 received at the industrial enterprises, and less — postmen and couriers.
According to the publication, the Ministry of Finance, the highest salaries of the top management in the areas of “Sales”, “HR Management and training”, “Administration”, “Finance”, “Marketing, advertising, PR”, “Production” — from 35 thousand to 300 thousand hryvnia per month. Marketers offered from 10 thousand to 130 thousand, salespeople — from 10.2 per thousand to 120 thousand, legal — from 13,9 thousand to 51 thousand hryvnias.
According to state statistics, by results of 7 months of this year (more recent data unavailable) the national average wage increased by 19.7% to 10.2 thousand.
The largest increase was provided to employees:
- industrial plants (almost 25%, to 11.4 thousand),
- water transport (plus 26%, to 12.5 thousand),
- in telecommunications (25.3%, to 17.4%).
- But leaders on the size of the official income remain financiers with salaries of about 19 thousand per month. Their income for the year increased by 19.4%.
The minimum increase was made:
- services (13,1%, to 8.9 thousand hryvnias),
- education (15%, up to 8 thousand hryvnias),
- trade (14,7% to 10.4 thousand hryvnia).
The lowest in the market wage, if you believe the state statistics Committee — the postmen and couriers — less than 6 thousand UAH.