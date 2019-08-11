Ukrainians expect trouble: what happens to the dollar

The dollar gradually falls

On 10 August the dollar exchange rate in Ukraine fell by 10 cents. The data banking institutions say that the average rate of the hryvnia to the U.S. currency sales were set at the level of 25.40 UAH/$.

However, the average selling rate of Euro in the banks fell by 15 cents to $ 28,15 UAH/€. The national Bank set the official exchange rate of hryvnia to the dollar at the level of 25.09 UAH/$.

It follows that on 9 August the us currency was higher by 22 cents. The hryvnia exchange rate against the Euro, the NBU set at 28,09 UAH/€ — currency fell to 25 cents.

Bank of Ukraine the dollar and the Euro against the hryvnia is formed as the weighted average rate for transactions on the interbank market during the day.

Overall, in August, the spike rate, experts do not predict. According to analysts, in the near future the dollar may rise to 26 UAH, and in the fall — up to UAH 27-28. The bad news is that the stable growth of the dollar is unlikely to begin in early August.

