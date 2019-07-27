Ukrainians from the beginning of the year, cars purchased for $1.7 billion

| July 27, 2019 | Business | No Comments
Loading...

According to the State fiscal service, in the first half of 2019, the Ukrainians have spent on cars nearly $ 1.7 billion. Most in this period of cars in our country has imported from Germany.

Украинцы с начала года купили иномарок на $1,7 миллиарда

To be more precise that in the first six months of 2019 the import of cars in Ukraine amounted to 1,691 billion. This is significantly higher than last year.

Often cars in our country was imported from Germany. On them in the first half of 2019, the Ukrainians spent more 334,3 million dollars. In second place with imports from Japan, which amounted to more than 245,8 million dollars. In third place – imports from the United States (totaling more than 207,1 million dollars).

See also: Named the condition under which Ukraine will start the production of electric vehicles

At the same time, for the first six months of 2019 Ukraine has exported passenger cars by almost $ 5 million. Most often in Canada and the United States.

Earlier it was reported that in 2018, the Ukrainians have spent on cars over $ 2.2 billion. Moreover, most machines imported from Japan (more than 385 million dollars), Germany (more than 375 million dollars) and the USA (316 billion dollars). If the trend of the first half continues, in 2019 Ukraine will import cars for a record amount.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.