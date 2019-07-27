Ukrainians from the beginning of the year, cars purchased for $1.7 billion
According to the State fiscal service, in the first half of 2019, the Ukrainians have spent on cars nearly $ 1.7 billion. Most in this period of cars in our country has imported from Germany.
To be more precise that in the first six months of 2019 the import of cars in Ukraine amounted to 1,691 billion. This is significantly higher than last year.
Often cars in our country was imported from Germany. On them in the first half of 2019, the Ukrainians spent more 334,3 million dollars. In second place with imports from Japan, which amounted to more than 245,8 million dollars. In third place – imports from the United States (totaling more than 207,1 million dollars).
At the same time, for the first six months of 2019 Ukraine has exported passenger cars by almost $ 5 million. Most often in Canada and the United States.
Earlier it was reported that in 2018, the Ukrainians have spent on cars over $ 2.2 billion. Moreover, most machines imported from Japan (more than 385 million dollars), Germany (more than 375 million dollars) and the USA (316 billion dollars). If the trend of the first half continues, in 2019 Ukraine will import cars for a record amount.