Ukrainians give new social assistance, who will get the money
Allowance for children of Ukrainian parents are entrepreneurs can obtain starting from may 6.
Only they will receive 1.6 billion hryvnia from the state during the quarantine. Help for children up to 10 years will be able to get FOP working on a simplified taxation system and apply to 1 and 2 groups of single tax payers.
Nebhodimym the condition is the payment of ERUs for 2019 or for all months of the year 2019 after registration. For children under six years 1799 UAH, and the payment for children from six to ten years constitute 2218 hryvnia. It is important that the allowance is granted for each child.
According to preliminary estimates, the financial assistance will receive 300 thousand physical persons-entrepreneurs-about 400 thousand children. Assistance for children is assigned from the month of application for a period of quarantine and one month after its completion. In the Ministry warned that to obtain material assistance need to have an electronic signature.
To seek help without leaving the house. You need to register and log in on the link.
By clicking on the link must complete an application and attach the following documents: a photocopy of the birth certificate of the child, a photocopy of certificate from Pension Fund about the payment of ERUs for 2019, form OK-7, which is available online at the link, scanned copy of the document confirming residence on the territory of Ukraine for foreigners and persons without citizenship, if the child care required a scanned copy of the decision of the district state administration in Kyiv and Sevastopol, Executive bodies of city, district, village Council of the United territorial community or the court. Those who received a certificate of OK-7 online the statement must make the image and the electronic document.
Then you should apply a qualified electronic signature and send.
Note to tobramitina for financial help is possible and offline. For this you need to collect documents: statement on granting financial aid, a statement on the transfer of funds for payment including Bank accounts.
The application must enclose copies of: birth certificate of the child up to 10 years; certificate from the Pension Fund on payment of ERUs for 2019, form OK-7; the document confirming residence on the territory of Ukraine for foreigners and persons without citizenship; if you have custody of the child required a scanned copy of the decision of regional state administrations in Kyiv and Sevastopol, Executive bodies of city, district, village Council of the United territorial community or the court.
All documents need to go to the social security authority at the place of residence or authorized persons of the authority of the territorial community. Application is considered within three working days, and the result is sent to your email.