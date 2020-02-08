Ukrainians have identified a sufficient level salaries for Ministers
The level of payments (salaries, bonuses and allowances) of the Ukrainian top officials should average 31609 UAH. This is evidenced by a survey company Research & Branding Group.
According to the poll, Ukrainians believe that the level of wages sufficient to fully prevent corruption.
At the same time, the majority of Ukrainians (79%) believe that much higher than the national average payments to officials are not able to completely prevent corruption, while the opposite view is held by only one in ten (10%) a resident of the country.
It should also be noted that representatives of the Executive authorities and senior officials of the Ukrainians are willing to pay more than the elected representatives. According to the survey of Research & Branding Group, the Ukrainians believe, that the salaries of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine should be 25 UAH 334 per month.
The survey was conducted during the period 24 January to 2 February 1804 among respondents throughout Ukraine with the exception of territories occupied by Russia. Method of research — personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The maximum margin of sampling error is 2.4%.