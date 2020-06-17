Ukrainians have promised a significant wage increase in July
The Minister of social policy of Ukraine Marina Lazebnaya said that the minimum wage in the second half needs to improve more than 500 UAH.
She told about it in interview to Interfax-Ukraine, reports “Hvil”.
“I think the minimum wage from the second half of this year should be improved. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of economy carried out the calculations, what should be the salary. The fact that she will grow to 500 UAH, that’s for sure. Now calculated how this multiplier works on the country,” said Lazebnaya.
It should be noted that today the minimum wage — 4723 UAH. Over the last month and 28,31 UAH per hour.