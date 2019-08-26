Ukrainians in the United States celebrated the Day of independence of Ukraine. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
August 24, Ukrainians in different parts of the world celebrated the Day of Independence of Ukraine. According to the annual tradition, the festive event held by the Ukrainian Diaspora in the USA, one of the biggest in the world. From new York to Sacramento — ForumDaily tells and shows how Ukrainians in the US celebrated the main holiday of their homeland.
More than 150 participants took part in the traditional race in embroidery in Central Park in new York to showcase the beauty of Ukrainian culture and traditions and raise funds for a wheelchair athlete Sergey amelko, writes UKRINFORM.
“The main purpose of the event is to promote healthy and active lifestyles and the preservation of the rich Ukrainian culture and traditions associated with embroidery”, — told the organizers.
According to them, the event is not of a competitive nature, but rather entertaining and designed for quality family entertainment.
“It is important for us, because we show that in new York and in America there are many Ukrainians who worry about Ukraine, pray for Ukraine was peace, there was happiness. We are the soul of Ukraine”, — told the correspondent of UKRINFORM participant of the event Lucy Dzioba.
Race shirts — a charity event. Participants paid $ 5 for participating, buying a ticket in advance, or 10 directly at the beginning of the event. In addition, collect charitable contributions.
“The funds raised will go to help Sergei amelko who needs our help in purchasing a wheelchair sports wheelchair”, — explained the organizers.
All participants ran more than three miles and a half passed on a specially arranged route in the Central Park of new York in Manhattan.
“Race embroidered 2019” in new York organized Jogging club in new York and the Ukrainian Institute of America.
On the eve of the race in embroidered was held in Washington, the US capital. This race is part of the international race “the Race in embroidery”, which takes place in many cities of Ukraine and the world.
Ukrainians of Washington celebrated Independence Day in embroidered shirts and Jogging sneakers. Festive race at 1 and 5 kilometers has become a tradition and takes place 4 years in a row. Most of the participants know each other since volunteering on the Maidan, but every year there are new faces. The race has no age limit, the youngest “runner” in this year took part in his stroller with his parents. The voice of America recounted how the event has been held in the us capital.
Ukrainians in Parma, Ohio, celebrated the Day of independence of Ukraine a two-day festival and Grand parade. The celebration was attended by the journalists of the voice of America.
Embroidery, priests, veterans, owners of local businesses and school orchestras — a solemn procession to the Independence Day of Ukraine in the city of Parma, Ohio, for the tenth year, unites the American tradition and Ukrainian flavor.
“Celebration gives us the opportunity to remember who we are, where we came from, aspire to, says a resident of Cleveland Myroslava Mudrak. — This identity is very important, it needs to be in the heart, it needs to be nurtured and vaccinated every Ukrainian”.
Now in Ohio lives from 30 to 60 thousand American Ukrainians to come began in the late 19th century, most migrated during the second world war, and for the time of Ukrainian independence, a new wave of migration. Ukrainians miss their native country and create the national community Church, conduct of the event.
American and Ukrainian officials celebrate with the community.
“Striking is not only how many young and older Ukrainians joined, but how many Americans — including American veterans who took part in the celebration,” — says the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valeriy Chaly.
“Here to remember our soldiers who are now, unfortunately, is still giving their lives defending the freedom and dignity of not only Ukraine, but also throughout Europe. Remember the wounded. Remember Ukraine as a nation, are able to develop as a strong nation,” added the Ambassador.
Full video of the program:
Large Ukrainian community of Sacramento celebrated the Independence Day variety program with performances by musical groups, a prayer for his native country, an exhibit of Ukrainian clothing and household items and other national events.
The holiday was bright and cheerful in the Ukrainian community in San Antonio:
Not left behind and Chicago is an American city with a large Ukrainian community. The Ukrainian community in Chicago celebrated Independence Day two-day festival entitled “Ukrainian days.” The event is popular also among Americans who are interested in learning more about Ukrainian culture, cuisine and traditions.
Over the weekend in an area called Ukrainian Village, waving yellow-blue flags, smelled of dumplings, borsch and pampushkas, sounded Ukrainian music and everywhere was heard the Ukrainian language along with English.
The first festival “Ukrainian days” in Chicago held in 1981, 10 years before Ukraine gained its independence.