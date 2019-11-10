Ukrainians laughed at “fotozhabu” about the fight Lyashko and Gerus
Recently, the media flashed the news that the controversial former MP Oleg Lyashko decided to fight with the current people’s Deputy from the party “servant of the people” Andrew Gerus.
It should be noted that the Gerus is also Chairman of the energy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Lyashko accused him that he caused Ukraine now has to buy energy from Russia. And it is on this soil the conflict occurred.
And because of that, because of the fight, the Ukrainians decided to make some ridiculous so-called “fotozhab”. This was written to the portal Apostrophe. For this reason, in particular, there was a funny photoshopped pics from Ukrainian political analyst Alexey Golubitsky
So, the author used footage of famous Soviet comedies that illustrate this situation.
“Igor! There Gerus beat!” exclaims the hero of the “Golden calf” Shura Balaganov, referring, apparently, to the oligarch Kolomoisky.