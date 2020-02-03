Ukrainians Lunin and Zozulya was in the midst of the match Segunda: Roman earned a penalty, and Andrew rescued him (video)
In the framework of the 26th round of the Spanish Segunda in an internal duel in Oviedo, met the neighbours in standings – “real Oviedo” and “Albacete”.
Recall, for both teams play the Ukrainians – for the owners is the goalkeeper Andrey Lunin, and for guests forward Roman Zozulya.
Ukrainians were in the spotlight at the end of the first half. Zozulya won a penalty. However, the impact the midfielder, Pedro Antonio Sanchez Monino with the “point” Lunin parried, but not in time to save the goal from the same player. So the score was a draw – 1:1.
In the second half, the hosts still managed to tip the scales in their favor – 3:1.
Thanks to this vital victory, the team Lunin equal on points with the team Zozulya – “Oviedo” and “Albacete” fighting for survival, 2 points ahead of the relegation zone “Extremadura”.
