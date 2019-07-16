Ukrainians massively publish “older” photo of the Face of the App: what will be the policy of old age
More recently, in social networks began to appear artificially “aged” photos taken using the smartphone apps Face App. Posts with photos make and users sotsseti and stars of show business. The edition of “Country” has decided to publish pictures of what old age will of the Ukrainian policy.
Vladimir Zelensky — old age will look very cheerful and energetic, though somewhat harsh.
Petro Poroshenko looks even older, but years him more than the current President.
Svyatoslav Vakarchuk — looks pretty cheerful old man, but somehow sad.
Yulia Tymoshenko, even in the role of the grandmother looks like a vigorous politician, who will soon retire.
So in old age might look like Andriy Parubiy.
Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman, because recently lost weight, looks fit, older man.
The Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov with age delivers much stronger.
It will look like the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko.
Oleg Lyashko will undergo major changes when you enter old age.