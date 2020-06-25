Ukrainians owed for communal record amount
As of may 1, 2020 total debt for utility services in Ukraine exceeded 63 billion UAH. Of them for gas — 25.5 billion, electricity 5.9 billion, for space heating $ 20 billion, the supply of cold water 5 billion, the maintenance of houses and house adjoining territories — 4.9 billion, export of household waste — billion.
Ukrainians owed for communal more than 63 billion UAH. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of community development and territory Natalia Hotsyanovskaya, according to the “Uriadovyi Kurier”.
According to Kazanowski, to solve the problem of debt should was registered on 9 Jun 2020 bill No. 3613 “On amendments to some laws of Ukraine concerning improvement of an order of repayment of debts of consumers for housing and communal services”. The document proposes compulsory restructuring of debts for housing and communal services for the population that will accumulate on October 1, 2020 for a period of up to five years.
From the beginning of 2020, the total debt for utility services have not changed. Thus, according to the state statistics service as of January 1, 2020 debt of population for utilities services amounted to 63.7 billion UAH. Of these debts for the supply of natural gas amounted to 27.9 billion UAH, for Central heating and hot water supply – UAH 20.4 billion, for maintenance of houses and constructions and house adjoining territories – UAH 5.1 billion for the centralized supply of cold water and wastewater – UAH 4.1 bn for waste management – 0.8 billion UAH for electricity – UAH 5.4 billion.
Recall, the Verkhovna Rada adopted on second reading and in General bill No. 3297, which provides for the prohibition to impose penalties for late payment of commercial Bank and other borrowings during the quarantine.
telegraf.com.ua