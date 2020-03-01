Ukrainians pay a double Commission in the payment of communal
Ukrainians pay twice the Commission at payment of utilities.
This was announced on his page in Facebook co-author of the draft law №3088 “On amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of payment banking services on reception and transfer of funds for housing and communal services” the people’s Deputy Anna Purtova.
“Increasingly, I hear from voters: “You don’t care, we don’t need, the state does not help us”. Trying to explain that you are receiving a large number of laws that will be useful in the long term for the citizens of Ukraine, hear the answer that we are now living and specific changes feel, and the bills all the same”, — wrote the MP.
With her words, Ukrainians often complain about utility rates, “with which people face every month, here and now, which significantly hit the wallet.”
“It is especially hard coming from socially vulnerable groups, pensioners. It is to them that we can’t answer: wait will soon be better. We need to act,” said Purtova.
According to her, it “with other people’s deputies of Ukraine submitted a request to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharuk about immediate revision of tariffs for transportation of natural gas and the introduction of payment for its transportation, in accordance with its actual use”.
As explained Purtova, in payment for housing and communal services the Ukrainians charge extra fees for Bank services. The size of this fee depends on the Bank. Given the number of services provided to consumers, payment of Commission affect the family budgets of Ukrainians.
In addition, the Commission is charged with twice the population, and this is due to the fact that the fee for reception and transfer of payments consumers are already incorporated in the tariff of the utility provider.
“So I with my colleague Sergey Severin has registered a bill № 3088 “On amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of payment banking services on reception and transfer of funds for housing and communal services”.
According to the bill on the legislative level, it is proposed:
— the ban for banks and other institutions, carrying out reception and transfer of funds for housing and utilities, to determine the amount of Commission;
— imposition of duties of payment of a Commission of banks and other institutions for the reception and transfer of means of physical persons for housing and communal services in the amount of not more than 1% of the total amount of funds to artists/producers of such services;
— the abolition of double charging of Commission for housing and communal services, consumers of such services.
“This bill is for Ukrainians and for Ukrainians. It will help to reduce the financial burden to pay for public utility services”, — summed up his post Purtova.