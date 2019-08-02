Ukrainians promise to lower the rate on mortgage loans on third

In Ukraine up to 2020 will be reduced mortgage rates and will amount to 12-13% per annum.

This was stated by the Deputy head of the Office of the President Alexey Goncharuk after a meeting with representatives of leading foreign banks.

– Prepare business plans, dear entrepreneurs. The country is changing, – he wrote on the social network.

Note that now in Ukraine the nominal annual interest rates on mortgage loans make up about 20% per annum. They are closely associated with the level of interest rates set by the National Bank of Ukraine is now at 17%.

According to the forecast, the NBU discount rate until the end of 2022 will be reduced to 8%.

