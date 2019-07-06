Ukrainians raised salaries by 20%: new figures
In Ukraine the average monthly salary per employee in January-may amounted to UAH 9878
The average wage in Ukraine in January-may of 2019 made 9878 UAH, an increase of 20% compared to the same period of 2018.
This is evidenced by the State statistics service.
Provided that the nominal average monthly salary per employee in January-may 2019 in Ukraine amounted to UAH 9878. However, as said in the state statistics, in may compared to the previous month, the average salary decreased by 0.3%, while compared to may of the previous year the indicator increased by 17.4%.
It is reported that in January-may of 2019 in comparison with January-may 2018 the average monthly salary increased by 20.1%.
We will remind, in the beginning of this year, the average salary in 2019 in Ukraine was planned at the level of 10500 UAH.