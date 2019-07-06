Ukrainians raised salaries by 20%: new figures

| July 6, 2019 | Business | No Comments

In Ukraine the average monthly salary per employee in January-may amounted to UAH 9878

Украинцам повысили зарплаты на 20%: новые цифры

The average wage in Ukraine in January-may of 2019 made 9878 UAH, an increase of 20% compared to the same period of 2018.

This is evidenced by the State statistics service.

Provided that the nominal average monthly salary per employee in January-may 2019 in Ukraine amounted to UAH 9878. However, as said in the state statistics, in may compared to the previous month, the average salary decreased by 0.3%, while compared to may of the previous year the indicator increased by 17.4%.

It is reported that in January-may of 2019 in comparison with January-may 2018 the average monthly salary increased by 20.1%.

We will remind, in the beginning of this year, the average salary in 2019 in Ukraine was planned at the level of 10500 UAH.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.